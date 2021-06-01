Website Relaunch – Department of Statistics

The Department of Statistics within the Ministry of Sustainable Development wishes to inform the general public that the Department has launched its improved website www.stats.gov.kn.



The improved website contains more up-to-date Economic and Social Statistics for St. Kitts and Nevis, it is mobile/tablet compatible and allows for the download of statistical tables in a different format. Visitors to the website will find information about the upcoming 2021 Population and Housing Census. Additionally, the department is collaborating with the Ministry of Health in providing up-to-date information on the Federation’s COVID-19 status.



All are invited to visit the upgraded website and explore the various topics and features.



Should you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to call 467-1257 or email: statistics@gov.kn.