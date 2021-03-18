Week of activities planned for world water day 2021

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 17, 2021 (SKNIS): In celebration of World Water Day on March 22, the Water Services Department has planned a Week of Activities geared towards sensitizing the public on the importance of water.

While appearing on the radio and television show, “Working for You”, on March 17, Cromwell Williams, Hydrogeologist and Acting Water Engineer, said that because of the COVID-19 Pandemic, the number of activities has been limited. The activities have been planned around the COVID-19 restrictions.

He said that Deputy Prime Minister, the Honourable Shawn Richards, who is responsible for Public Infrastructure, including Water, will declare the Week of Activities open on Saturday, March 20.

On Sunday, March 21, the Water Services Department, along with their colleagues in the Ministry, will attend a service at the Sandy point Methodist Church.

The following Monday and Tuesday, March 22 and 23 respectively, are designated as open days where aspects of the department’s main office at Needsmust will be on display.

“Persons from the public are invited to come in and interact with us, see some of the things that we do behind the scenes to ensure that water is produced and provided to the public,” he said.

Mr. Williams stated that the department wants to share with the public the matter of conservation.

“We live in a small island, we have limited and a finite supply of water,” he said. “As we continue to develop and expand, the demand on that limited supply of water increases. So, it is very important that each and every one of us understand that with every passing year it becomes more critical for us to conserve the water that we have.”

On Wednesday, March 24, the Department will be in the Independence Square, providing information to the public. There will also be a competition amongst the staff.

“They will be demonstrating how they actually make the water connection that comes into your premises,” he said. “We will also use that opportunity to collect information from our customers. We are moving with the technology and we will be pretty soon giving you the option of electronic billing. We would probably want to get your email so that you can get your bill online.”

The Department will also be relaunching its website www.water.gov.kn as well as its Facebook Page on Wednesday, March 24.

Photo – Mr. Cromwell Williams