WEEK OF ACTIVITIES PLANNED IN OBSERVANCE OF WORLD CONSUMER RIGHTS DAY 2021  

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 16, 2021 (SKNIS): In order to highlight World Consumer Rights Day, the Department of Consumer Affairs has planned a Week of Activities, says Minister of Consumer Affairs et al, the Honourable Wendy Phipps, during an address on March 15 in observance of the day.



The Minister highlighted some of the major activities planned. She said that Consumer Awareness Week 2021 kicked off with a church service on March 14 at the Antioch Baptist Church. The week will continue with a business forum entitled “Businesses are Consumers Too” on March 17. On March 18 there will be the Consumer Affairs Primary School Essay and Jungle Competition.



Minister Phipps encouraged the public, wherever possible, to support the various activities for World Consumer Rights Day and also Consumer Awareness Week 2021.



“We remind everyone that we are all consumers of the goods and services produced, marketed, sold, and bought in our Federation,” she said. “As such, consumer protection and consumer rights constitute everybody’s business.”



The minister noted that the department believes that an informed consumer is also an empowered consumer and, as such, the department is serious in its mission and mandate to protect the rights of all consumers.



“We continue to encourage the public to feel free to report any perceived instance of consumer rights’ infringement and, that once reported, such instances will be fully investigated with a view to satisfactory redress,” she said.



World Consumer Rights Day is being celebrated under the theme: “Tackling Plastic Pollution”.