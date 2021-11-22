Who will make the cut?

Nominations for the 64th Grammy Awards will be announced tomorrow, with 120 submissions for Best Reggae Album.

Below are my predictions for nominees in that category.

LIVE N LIVIN – SEAN PAUL

Released in March, Live N Livin would give Sean Paul his sixth nomination. He won in 2004 for the multi-platinum Dutty Rock. His previous nominations were for The Trinity (2006), Imperial Blaze (2010), Tomahawk Technique (2013) and Full Frequency (2015).

Live N Livin peaked at number 10 on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart.

ETERNAL – JO MERSA MARLEY

A seven-song EP released in May via Ghetto Youths International, this is a very good effort by the son of Stephen Marley. If he gets nominated, it would be deserving.

The set features collaborations with Black Am-I, Busy Signal and Kabaka Pyramid.

POSITIVE VIBRATION – GRAMPS MORGAN

Gramps Morgan knows how to network. He led his sibling outfit Morgan Heritage to Grammy glory with Strictly Roots in 2016 and the following year, Avrakedabra received a nomination.

Released in July by Halo Entertainment Group, Positive Vibration is a decent work comprising 15 tracks. Among its collaborators are Shaggy, India Arie and Gramps’s son, Jemere Morgan.

IN THE MOMENT – REBELUTION

California band Rebelution is arguably the top-selling reggae act in the world. In the Moment peaked at number two on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart with pure albums sales of more than 3,452 copies.

It features collaborations with Busy Signal, Keznamdi and Kabaka Pyramid.

If it gets a nod it would be the second for Rebelution. Their previous nomination was for 2016’s Falling Into Place.

BEAUTY IN SILENCE – SOJA

Virginia group SOJA released its latest effort Beauty in Silence on September 24 via Dave Matthews’ ATO Records. It is their seventh full-length effort and features 13 tracks. Beauty in Silence debuted at number two on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart.

SOJA is among a growing list of journeyman American reggae acts who tour relentlessly. Their albums consistently outsell those of their Jamaican counterparts.

SOJA previously received Grammy nominations for 2017’s Live in Virginia and 2015’s Amid the Noise And The Haste.

BONUS

There are two albums that I believe should also be among the final five. Ten by Spice and Solid Gold by U-Roy.

Spice garnered some attention with the album’s lead track Go Down Deh, having played mainstream media, while for sentimental reasons U Roy’s Solid Gold, which was released by Trojan Jamaica/BMG, is a decent project worthy of Grammy attention.

The 64th Grammy awards will be held on January 31, 2022.