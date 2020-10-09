Why Plastic Face Shields Aren’t a Safe Alternative to Cloth Masks

By Healthline,

Although the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) continues to make face masks one of its primary recommendations for preventing the transmission of SARS-CoV-2 — the virus that causes COVID-19 — some people are turning to plastic face shields for protection as they can be more comfortable.

However, medical experts say a plastic face shield does not provide adequate protection from COVID-19 when used by itself.

Instead, experts recommend plastic face shields only be used as a supplement to cloth face coverings, not in lieu of them

Face shields can help reduce the spread of COVID-19

According to Dr. Michael B. Edmond, MPH, MPA, MBA, chief quality officer and associate chief medical officer for University of Iowa Health Care, and clinical professor of infectious diseases at the University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine, plastic face shields can reduce the risk of contracting the virus.

“The primary mechanism of transmission of COVID appears to be via droplets,” he said.

“Face shields are excellent at preventing droplets from coming into contact with the nose, mouth, and eyes, which are the body sites that the virus enters to establish infection,” Edmond added.

However, while plastic face shields do provide a barrier of protection, droplets in the environment can still be inhaled through the open areas around the plastic visor.

This is why Dr. Joy Henningsen, clinical assistant professor, VAMC Section, at the University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Medicine, noted that plastic face shields work best to “protect the wearer from an infected person when used with a mask.”

How effective are plastic face shields at reducing the spread of COVID-19?

A new study published in Physics of Fluids, by AIP Publishing, used visualizations to examine and illustrate how effective plastic face shields are at reducing the spread of COVID-19.

They found that while face shields did block the initial forward motion of a simulated cough or a sneeze, the expelled droplets were still able to move around the visor and spread out over a large area in an environment.

Henningsen also pointed to another study that was done following an outbreak of COVID-19 in Switzerland. In this study, none of the people wearing masks tested positive for the virus. Several of the people wearing only face shields, however, did test positive.

This is why she says that face shields are a good supplement to face coverings, but should not be used in their place.

“There’s no such thing as too many weapons against the novel coronavirus,” said Henningsen. “The more protection, the better.”

“Face coverings, regular hand washing, physical distancing, and staying home as much as possible are very good tools. Add a face shield to all of those requisite practices and you go from ‘good’ to ‘great,’” she said.