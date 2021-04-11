Willing to take up to 300 evacuees from St. Vincent

By MyVue News.com Staff Reporter

Basseterre, 11th April, 2021 (MyVue News.com)–The Government of St. Kitts & Nevis on Saturday, 10th April, 2021, announced a suite of financial and humanitarian assistance that they are committed to provide, to the the people and Government of St. Vincent & The Grenadines, who are being displaced by the recent volcanic activity.

Prime Minister Dr. Timothy Harris went to the airwaves on Saturday to confirm a grant of one million EC Dollars that is to be used to help in the re-settlement of Vincentians, within their own territory.

In addition, he indicated that his administration is willing to allow up to 300 persons to be evacuated to St. Kitts & Nevis. These however, would have to be vaccinated.

St. Kitts & Nevis will also provide security personnel, (police and defence force), through the Regional Security System (RSS). They are to be involved in peace-keeping and humanitarian support.

Some US $20, 000 will go towards the Special Emergency Assistance Fund of the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) in order to bring immediate relief to St. Vincent and the Grenadines and support its logistical operations.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) in Basseterre has been tasked with coordinating the national response to the Needs List provided by the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The list includes, but is not exhaustive, cots, blankets, and peripheral water tanks.

Over 16,000 residents living in the danger zone of the La Soufriere volcano in St. Vincent have been affected.

Featured Photo: The toll being taken on homes from falling ash