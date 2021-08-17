Winner of Independence Theme Competition to be announced shortly

Basseterre, St. Kitts, August 17, 2021 (SKNIS): Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Mr. William Vincent Hodge, said that a winner had been chosen by the Cabinet in the Independence Theme Competition that was launched by the Ministry of Education a few weeks ago.



However, he said that until the winner is notified only then will the winning theme be released to the general public.



“The schools’ independence sub-committee that was charged with the responsibility of verifying submissions met and we reviewed and shortlisted six (6) possible themes that were then submitted to Cabinet. Cabinet has deliberated and has informed of the winning entry. At this point it is my pleasure to reach out to the winner by telephone and have a conversation with him informing him that he has won,” said Permanent Secretary Hodge.



Mr. Hodge indicated that one hundred and fifty (150) submissions from seventy-five (75) to eighty (80) individuals were made at the time of the deadline for submissions.



The Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis will be celebrating its 38th Independence Anniversary on September 19.

Featured Image – Permanent Secretary in The Ministry of Education, Mr William Vincent Hodge

