Woman charged for money laundering and larceny by servant

Basseterre, St. Kitts, May 18, 2021 (RSCNPF): Thirty-three-year-old Latoya Rawlins of Buckley’s Estate was arrested and charged by the Police on two warrants, in the first instance, for the offence of Money Laundering (by possession of money that is the proceeds of an offence) and on two warrants, in the first instance, for the offence of Larceny by Servant. The offences were committed between January 2019 and August 2020 in Basseterre. Rawlins is accused of stealing a total of just over E.C. $390,000 from her previous place of employment during that period.

She was charged on May 13, and released on bail on May 14, in the sum of $200,000 with two sureties.