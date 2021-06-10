Youth director invites residents to nominate a remarkable teen

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 10, 2021 (SKNIS): Director of the Department of Youth Empowerment, Pierre Liburd, has appealed to residents to openly encourage and support youth within the community engaged in positive, life-changing activities. He said that one way of doing this is by nominating a teen for a 25 Most Remarkable Teens Award.

On Wednesday’s (June 09) edition of the radio and television programme ‘Working for You,’ Mr. Liburd highlighted the annual recognition programme which is now in its 11th year. The award, presented in the Federal Parliament, is designed to celebrate outstanding youth who are making a difference in society or are excelling in traditional and non-traditional fields such as academics, volunteerism, dance, courage to overcome a personal challenge, and more.

“If you are familiar with any young person between the age of 12 and 19 years, do nominate them for the opportunity to be awarded in November,” he said, noting the ceremony held during the Youth Month activities.

The nomination deadline was extended to Friday, June 07, which means that individuals must act fast in filling out and returning nomination forms. The nomination forms are available from the offices of the departments responsible for youth in Nevis and St. Kitts.

For more information telephone 467-1393 or 662-6054 on St. Kitts and 469-5521 ext. 2072/2343 on Nevis.

Featured Image – 25 Most Remarkable Teens of 2020 with Members of Parliament at The Rivers Christian Life Assembly