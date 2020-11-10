Youth empowerment hosts inaugural Eco-Hike on Sunday, November 15

By SKNIS,

The Department of Youth Empowerment is inviting individuals to get in touch with nature during an eco-hike to Lawyer Stephen’s Cave, and a nearby Waterfall in Olivees mountain.

The hike takes place on Sunday, November 15, 2020, at 6 a.m.

Youth officer Steven Gilbert said that the event is part of activities marking Youth Month 2020. He added that persons of all ages are invited. Families are particularly welcomed, to join this physically challenging event.

This is the first time that a hike is featured on the Youth Month Calendar of Events. The hike is organized by the department in collaboration with the Ministry of Environment and the St. Kitts Park Rangers. Volunteer Corps members recently worked alongside the park rangers to clean up hiking trails, update signage, and perform other tasks at popular nature sites.

“We have partnered closely with the Department of Environment and the St. Kitts Park Rangers on a number of projects over the past two years and so, we decided that having a nature hike would be an excellent way to expose our youth partners and other members of the public to some of the work we have done on the trail, as well as to some of the more beautiful and exotic areas of the island,” Mr. Gilbert stated.

The starting point for the hike is the Shadwell Great House. Persons are asked to assemble at 5:30 a.m. A bus will provide transportation to persons in need of such. It will depart The Cable Building at 5:30 a.m. for the Shadwell Great House.

For more information telephone 467-1393 or 662-6054.