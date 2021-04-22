Youth encouraged to be positive social media ambassadors

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 22, 2021 (Ministry of Social Development and Gender Affairs): The Probation & Child Protection Services Department hopes to turn youth’s love of social media into a force for good, as they hosted a Camp called ‘The Positive Use of Social Media‘ from April 6th to 9th at the CUNA Conference Centre, Fortlands.



The Easter Camp was attended by forty (40) adolescents who were nominated from various high schools across St. Kitts, based on their ability to become ‘positive social media ambassadors’.



According to Supervisor in the Probation Department, Ms. Tivanna Wharton, the Camp’s theme was chosen to help youth learn how to use social media channels, such as Instagram, Facebook, and Tiktok in a positive way. “We realize that social media and technology are central to their lives right now, and so we want to ensure that they are equipped with the necessary skills, tools, and information to use social media and technology to their benefit and to the benefit of those around them“.



Noting that the Camp was experience-based, Ms. Wharton informed that the teens participated in fun activities and listened to several presentations by impactful facilitators, including Ms. Markysa O’Loughlin, who presented on monetizing the use of social media, Mr. Enoete Inanga, who talked about the value of being positive, and Probation Officer Mr. Stephan Joseph, who gave youth tips on photography and professional self-presentation on social media channels. The Camp was also enhanced by a session on Substance Use by Drug Prevention Officer, Ms. Ichelle Huggins, and encouragement by residents of Her Majesty’s Prison, who cautioned the youth to “soak up guidance” so that they would not end up in jail.



“The children have been very receptive to the content, as well as the parents – they have been calling us daily to say that they are happy and that their children are excited and have been going to sleep early because they don’t want to miss the next day. It has been a success!” the Supervisor advised. She thanked the many officers of the Probation & Child Protection Services Department who were instrumental over the week in organizing and coordinating the Camp activities, including Probation Officer Ms. Trevicia Clarke, who rallied to have the Department restart its Youth Camp outreach.



“It is our intention to design more programmes in the future that are activity-based and would resonate with our children,” Ms. Wharton said, adding that the Department also hoped to host a Summer Camp this year and establish stronger partnerships with the business community for future youth activities.



For more information on upcoming events and to render your support and partnership, please contact Ms. Wharton at 467-1311 or via email at tivannawharton.govkn@gmail.com.