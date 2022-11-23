By MyVue News.com Staff Reporter

Basseterre, Wednesday, 23rd November, 2022, (MyVue News.com)-Following a joint agreement signed earlier this year, youth parliamentarians from two countries in the OECS will meet in a joint session later this week.

When the agreement was signed in February, the National Youth Parliament Associations of St. Kitts & Nevis and Antigua & Barbuda, agreed to collaborate and one of the initiatives proposed was a joint sitting.

This will be undertaken in St. Kitts capital, Basseterre, at the country’s National Assembly Chambers, on Friday, 25th November 2022.

When they agreed to work together, they decided to strengthen their ties to advocate for issues that impact young people.

It was also designed to help improve their communication and other skills.

Antigua & Barbuda will be represented by an eight-member delegation, which is due to arrive in St. Kitts on Wednesday, before returning home on Saturday.

It is understood that the young parliamentarians will focus their debate on three main issues that will be tabled.

These include a Resolution to Promote Integrity and Efficiency within the Civil Service, The Age of Majority (Amendment) Bill, 2022, and a Resolution to Commission a Health Investigatory Select Committee.