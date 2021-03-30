Youth volunteers complete eight weeks of Creative Boot Camp Training

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 30, 2021 (SKNIS): Ten youth volunteers graduated from the 2021 Creative Boot Camp during a ceremony held at the CUNA Caribbean Conference Centre on Saturday (March 27, 2021).

The young people are members of the Volunteer Corps Media Team. They work closely with the Department of Youth Empowerment promoting programmes and activities of the department and the corps. The topics covered during the boot camp included video recording and editing, photography, social media, copyrighting, and more.

The participants, which also included a former volunteer currently studying in Taiwan, presented their graphic designs and promo videos at the ceremony. The campaigns showcased measures to protect against COVID-19 and preserving the environment.

Minister of Youth Empowerment, the Honourable Jonel Powell, presented the participants with a graduate certificate at the closing ceremony.

He congratulated them for their creativity, hard work, and dedication during the eight-week course.

“What I don’t want is for this to just be an exercise, something you did, and you put the certificate aside,” Minister Powell stated. “This is something that you can use to go forward and actually use the things you’ve learnt to do more and bigger things, get a [part time] job to put some money in your pocket, and really highlight the talent you have within yourself.”

The minister commended Naadiya Mills of Food for Creative Souls for partnering with the staff of the Department of Youth Empowerment in offering this innovative development session to the youth.

Photo – Graduates of 2021 Creative Boot Camp along with Minister of Youth, Hon. Jonel Powell (back row-first from right) and Acting Director of Youth, Pierre Liburd (front row-first from right)