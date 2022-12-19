By My Vue News.com Staff Reporter

Basseterre, Monday, 19th December,2022, (My Vue News.com) – The Police High Command in St. Kitts & Nevis has issued a warning that it intends to adopt a posture of “zero tolerance” when it comes to anyone engaged in domestic violence.

This latest public commitment by the police was sparked by a recent video that made the rounds on social media, in which, according to police, a man was “heard threatening a woman’s life.”

In the said video, in which the alleged threat was made, police revealed that the man also made utterances to a juvenile.

“The threats made were very unsettling and the Commissioner immediately instructed Officers to move swiftly on the matter,” said a police statement.

“There is also zero tolerance for threats made against the life of others,” continued the statement from the police.

The authorities also explained that as a result, officers were instructed to investigate the matter on Friday, 16th December, 2022, and 40-year-old Kelvin Taylor of Upper Fiennes Avenue was arrested and charged with two (2) counts of making use of threatening language.

The offences occurred on November 28, 2022, and December 15, 2022, respectively.

Police say they condemn all such actions and when related matters are brought to their attention, officers will do whatever is possible, within their powers under the law, to get the perpetrators of these crimes to justice.